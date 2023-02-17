Skyz Fm on heart conditions awareness

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

FAIRTALK Communications’ Skyz Metro FM will on Saturday 18 curate a colour-fun-run to raise awareness around heart-disease related issues, at Heath Streak Academy in Bulawayo.

In a colour fun run, volunteers line up the route and throw coloured powder at the runners as they go past.

The radio station is intensifying its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and drive to push human-centered content to greater heights, under the theme, “Heart disease awareness.”

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year.

In an interview, acting Chief Executive Officer Desire (CEO) Mlalazi said the radio station is on a drive to connect with listeners.

“As our motto goes, we are a station for the people and the hosting of the colour-fun-run is meant to connect more with our listeners as well as making sure that people learn about different cardiovascular diseases and conditions such as Arrhythmia, High blood pressure, Stroke, Heart Failure, and Cardiac arrest.

“We want to amplify our voices to the heart awareness campaign and we will be having medical personnel to share critical information on CVDs. The thrust will also be on medical check-ups where we will be partnering with Corporate24 Medical Centre and we encourage people to come in their numbers to partake in this campaign. Proceeds from the fun run will be channeled towards helping a health facility that we will be disclosing soon,” he said.

Skyz Mass will offer free Body Mass Index (BMI), Blood Pressure and Diabetes testing, Zumba, music, jumping castles, food stalls, and other games for a family-friendly affair.

Skyz Metro FM has championed the promotion of local artistes, exposing them to wider audiences through their Umcimbi Wabantu as well as Skyz Metro FM Awards. – @MbuleloMpofu