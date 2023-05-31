Skyz Metro FM news anchor, Midzoimidzo bids farewell to station

Mkhululi Ncube

[email protected]

POPULAR Skyz Metro FM news reader Kundai Midzoimidzo has bid farewell to the station after eight years on the job.

Besides being a news reader, Midzoimidzo also wrote dramas that were played on the station.

He bid farewell to his fans via his Facebook account.

“Eight years later, it’s a wrap bantwana beNkosi. Today is my last day on Skyz Metro FM. I would like to take this time to appreciate and extend my heartfelt gratitude to you all for letting me be a part of your lives by tuning in while I was on air. Ngiyalibonga kakhulu elingenzele khona kuyinqobonqobo njalo qhubekani linjalo bathandekayo,” wrote the newsreader.

He went on to thank the Skyz Metro FM management for giving him the platform.

“To the board, management and staff of Fairtalk Communications, ngiyabonga kakhulu for giving me such a huge, life-changing opportunity. You gave me a chance, moulded me and taught me a lot during my time at Skyz Metro FM. Ngiswela imilomo ezinkulungwane yokulibonga kodwa ke ngithi lenzile bo ngokukhetha mina ukuba yingxenye yenu okwesikhathi eside kangaka.Ngiyabonga kakhulu (sizwe esilembali esobala njengamabele alinde ukuvunwa).”

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, Midzoimidzo said he left the station to focus more on his drama writing talent following the opening up of new platforms.

He said after eight years of reading news, he felt it was time he focused on new opportunities.

“Radio has opened up so many doors, expanded my career, and linked me to people who are now very relevant in my life. I was in theatre before I joined radio, but radio has made me this popular. I want to focus more on my dramas. Since the industry has opened up, there are more platforms for what I do,” he said.

Midzoimidzo joins a number of the station’s personalities including Njabulo “JB” Moyo, Khayelihle “Khayadrastic” Moyo and Tafadzwa Mukombe who left the station this year. – @themkhust