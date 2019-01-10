Sliz to engage local authorities

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SPORTS Leaders Institute of Zimbabwe (Sliz) will hold its first symposium with the country’s local authorities next month.

Russell Mhiribidi, Sliz president said the institute wants to engage local authorities in order to highlight the importance of providing sport and recreation facilities for youth development.

He said councils have a major role to play in shaping Zimbabwe’s sports industry hence the need to remind them of their responsibility to provide the sport and recreation facilities.

Mhiribidi, whose organisation prides itself as “leading game changers in sport” said preparations are underway to hold a conference with the local authorities next month.

Representatives of sporting associations will also be invited to the meeting so that they can lobby for the facelift of dilapidated sporting facilities in their communities.

“As usual we’re looking at coach and administrator development which is very key but we have also decided to engage councils which provide sport facilities.

“We feel that there is a need to look at facilities which are very crucial for the development of sport.

“Councils have the mandate to provide these facilities and this meeting is just meant to remind them of their responsibility,” he said.

Mhiribidi said councils’ sport and recreation facilities enable youths to participate in sport within the neighborhood.

“Footballers like Peter Ndlovu and Makwinji Soma-Phiri are products of Bulawayo City Council junior youth programmes. They played at local sporting centres dotted around the city.

“I think as a nation or ratepayers we’ve let our local authorities get away with “murder” for a long time because they’re no longer doing their duty to maintain and provide these sporting amenities.

“So, as the sports leaders, we are saying local authorities are partners in sports development and they must provide services and facilities,” said Mhiribidi.

The Sliz president applauded local authorities that have come up with flagship teams, like Harare City who have a football club, volleyball club, netball club and basketball club, Bulawayo City who invested in a football club, as well as Mutare City Rovers and Chitungwiza who have football teams.

Mhiribidi noted that even though these authorities sponsor clubs, the main thrust of local authorities should be provision of recreational facilities.

“At our indaba, we’re going to remind local authorities of their responsibilities. If you look at their budgets, it includes sports development,” Mhiribidi said.