Slow start to Ajax Hotspurs preseason

Welldone Ndlovu, Online Reporter

AJAX Hotspurs, a Mpopoma based football club which plays in the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) Southern Region Division One has had a slow start in their 2023 season preparations compared to other previous seasons.

In the years gone by, at this point in time the club would have played its preseason games and having a solid squad.

Currently, with the look of things, the “AmaAjax Amahle” which is led by Gugulethu Hadebe has just started preseason training with few players from the previous season of 2022.

Players that have reported for training includes the veteran striker Nhlanhla “Mawiwi” Phiri who was playing for Arenel Movers last season , goalkeeper Thembelani “Scabha” Mlotshwa, Blessed Castro Ncube and some who are trying their luck at the club.

Despite the delay, Hadebe pointed out that he is not under any pressure since their opponents are also not so far ahead in their preparations.

“I think as much as we delayed we still have time to build, we don’t have pressure because even other teams being ahead of us there are just conducting trials. Fans should expect a better team than last season,” said Hadebe.

Ajax Hotspurs is known for developing youngsters into complete footballers through its junior teams that are under 13, 15, 17, and 21. Players who perform well in their age groups are promoted to the senior team.

The club which trains at Bango ground in Mpopoma suburb is open to all players from different places thus players are allowed to come and try their luck.

Ajax is well known for producing good players who turned into professionals, these include Peter Muduhwa(Highlanders) , Reward Muza (Highlanders), Chrispen Machisi and Devine Lunga who plays for Lamontville Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership just to mention a few.