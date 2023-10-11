Small businesses pin hopes on sold-out Sanganai/Hlanganani expo in Bulawayo

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

BULAWAYO Small and Medium Enterprises have pinned hopes for increased business during the upcoming Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo saying that not only exhibitors and tourism players will benefit but small businesses in town will also benefit as sales for different products and services will be boosted.

The annual event, which will run from 12-14 October organised by ZTA in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, provides a platform for tourism players, both local and international, to network, explore collaboration opportunities and exhibit their products and services.

Visitors from different countries and from different provinces will be in Bulawayo during the expo, which will improve demand for different goods and services.

In an interview, Bulawayo Chamber of SMEs coordinator Mr Nketa Mangoye Dlamini said events like Sanganai/Hlanganani and Zimbabwe International Trade Fair give small enterprises an opportunity to learn and sell their products regardless of them not exhibiting or participating.

“Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo exposes businesses to different opportunities. People might think that the event is for the tourism sector only, but tourism does not operate on its own, we have people who do manufacturing of different products in the city. How do they get into tourism? Some will go to the Zimbabwe Exhibition Center even though they do not participate, but they will learn something from unrelated businesses,” he said.

“So, I advise SMEs to visit the stands at Sanganani and those companies who will be exhibiting. Those who are able to exhibit should also take that opportunity and exhibit because even if it is a trade fair or tourism expo people will buy, so people can go there and advertise their products, even school uniforms, detergents, and other things.”

Meanwhile, major hotels and lodge owners in Bulawayo have confirmed that they are fully booked ahead of this year’s edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo.

The Expo attracts a wide range of local and international exhibitors, industry professionals, and visitors interested in exploring Zimbabwe’s unique attractions and investment opportunities.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has also announced that preparations for the highly anticipated 16th edition of the Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo are well underway and a significant number of buyers from prestigious source markets have already confirmed their participation.

