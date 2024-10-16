Small towns, big festivals: Zimbabwe’s rising entertainment hubs spark tourism boom

Melissa Mpofu, [email protected]

In recent months, attention in Zimbabwe has shifted from cities to smaller towns, which are increasingly becoming hosts to well-organised festivals and shows. A notable example is the recently held Kadoma Music Festival, which attracted thousands of fun lovers to the town, primarily known for its mining activities.

Gwanda, another mining town, is preparing to host South African musical duo, Murumba Pitch this weekend. The town has seen a surge in performances by regional acts from South Africa, drawing locals from nearby districts and attracting attendees from as far as Bulawayo and Zvishavane.

Beitbridge is also making strides and Masvingo, despite being a city, is gaining recognition with the recent success of the Lake October tourism festival.

This reflects a growing trend of well-organised events that showcase the country’s potential in the entertainment industry. If this trend continues, it could significantly promote domestic tourism and ultimately attract international visitors, as the quality of these events will be outstanding.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with one of the organisers of the Kadoma Music Festival, Prince Mharadze, to discuss the event’s rising popularity. In its third year, the festival featured Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz, alongside local heavyweights Alick Macheso, Winky D and Jah Prayzah. The event drew thousands of attendees, including some from beyond Zimbabwe’s borders. Last year’s edition featured a performance by rhumba icon Koffi Olomide.

Below is the interview:

Q. What were the key reasons for choosing a small town for hosting the festival?

A. Rather than viewing Kadoma as just a small town, we consider it a national hub, especially for events like this. Its central location means it’s only a few hours’ drive from all of Zimbabwe’s major cities, making it a truly national event.

Q. How did you promote the festival?

A. We didn’t need to reinvent the wheel or adopt particularly innovative strategies; the traditional methods of using radio and billboards proved to be highly effective.

Q. How did the event manage to attract a diverse audience?

A. With our diverse line-up, we successfully attracted both young and old attendees. Additionally, our strict security measures ensured that the event was safe for women and children.

Q. What percentage of the audience came from outside the town, and how did you attract them?

A. Based on ticket purchases our estimation is that 60% of our audience was from outside Kadoma.

Q. How did the town’s infrastructure cope with hosting a large-scale event?

A. As this is the third edition, the town and relevant service providers were well-prepared to receive, accommodate and transport the large number of attendees. In particular, several new establishments have opened in Kadoma over the past year to meet the growing demand for accommodation. One of our key strategic partners, Impala Car Rental, provided a shuttle service and private hire vehicles.

Q. How did you ensure smooth co-ordination with local authorities for safety, traffic and health measures?

A. Early preparation and regular meetings are essential for organising large events like this. Our planning typically begins in January and intensifies in April.

Q. Were there any notable collaborations or stand-out moments during the performances?

A. This is a hallmark of the Kadoma Music Festival. There were a number of notable collaborations, the highlights being Winky D and Gemma Griffiths and Diamond Platnumz and Jah Prayzah.

Q. Who was responsible for setting up the stage, sound and lighting?

A. Divine Concert Sound.

Q. How did local vendors or service providers participate and how did they benefit from the event?

A. The event significantly impacts the local economy, extending beyond just vendors with stalls. It creates opportunities for hairdressers, makeup artists, barbers and retailers to capitalise on the influx of attendees who want to look and feel their best for the occasion.

Q. What were the biggest challenges faced in organising the festival and how were they overcome?

A. Initially, the cold weather was a concern, but on the day of the event, it had no impact on attendance or the enthusiasm of fans and attendees.

Q. What feedback have you received from attendees about the performances and the overall experience?

A. Attendees were blown away by the performance of the artistes but I think what particularly impressed them this year was the stage and set up.

Q. What are the key takeaways for improving future editions of the festival?

A. I think everything can improve with earlier planning, so we are already planning for the fourth edition in 2025 now.

Q. How do you plan to continue attracting international artistes to perform in Kadoma?

A. We are now in a strong position; our reputation and portfolio speak for themselves.