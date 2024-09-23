Smart Township Economies and Rural Opportunities Summit and Exhibition on this week

Senior Business Writer

ZIMBABWE’S smart township economies will be under spotlight this week during a summit in Harare, which aims to explore the expansion of rural ecosystems through strategic tourism promotion and other measures.

The model presents local authorities with significant opportunities to maximise revenue streams and invigorate business viability.

The summit set for 26 September in Harare is organised by DEAT Capital, a local consulting firm in areas of strategy and business development.

The conference is expected to attract delegates and exhibitions from local authorities SOEs, public sector agencies, advisory firms, listed companies, fund managers, institutional investors, pension funds, accounting firms, regulators, national Government agencies, banks and several other key stakeholders.

According to a concept paper, the Smart Township Economies and Rural Opportunities Summit and Exhibition will gather stakeholders interested in township and inclusive rural development to explore new growth opportunities.

The firm said focus on township and rural economies is important as it has the potential to address unemployment, stimulate economic growth, foster entrepreneurship, empower communities, reduce inequality, and contribute to the overall well-being and inclusive development.

“Local governance needs to be responsive to the speed and complexity of change in township and rural communities. Access to sustainable and affordable housing is a major development opportunity in Zimbabwe township and rural economies,” organisers said.

“Urbanisation continues to gather pace, as rural dwellers migrate to urban centers in search of better job opportunities, access to quality education and health services.

“However, the infrastructure of these cities has struggled to keep pace with this influx of residents and expanding rural economies, leading to increased demand for housing.”

The expansion of rural ecosystems demands new innovations in provision of housing, said the organisers noting that social housing is a powerful sector for integrating township economies and emerging rural economies by providing decent rental housing for working families on low or moderate incomes.

“Tourism has demonstrated itself as an ally time and time again. By utilising a strategic promotion of tourism, local governments have greater authority in revenue streams, as well as the capacity to invigorate local businesses, stimulating a community to thrive.

“Infusing tourism into rural and local authorities’ strategies outcomes with the promise of new revenue sources. Tourists contribute to the local economy as they spend money on accommodations, local goods and entertainment,” said the organisers.

The country boasts an abundance of township and rural tourism resources such as monuments of colonial history, administrative centers, informal sector activities, co-existence of traditional and modern cuisine, art and craft centers, community markets, iconic personalities and buildings, and others.

To that end, innovative policies and promotional programs targeting township and rural tourism can unlock enormous entrepreneurship and job opportunities in tourism value chains.