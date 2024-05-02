Smash and grab duo nabbed after stealing over US$ 40k and and gold

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online reporter

TWO men from Bulawayo are in court for theft after smashing a driver’s window and stealing US$ 41 846 and 438 grams of gold in the parking lot at a Shurugwi lodge.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “Allegations are that on the 14th of March this year, Charles Kutsanzira (31) and Lovemore Munetsi (35) who were in the company of three others noticed the complainant exchanging money with his colleague in the parking lot at a Shurugwi lodge.Kutsanzira and Munetsi watched the complainant return the cash bag to his car.

“When the complainant left the vehicle, one of the accused persons smashed the driver’s window and grabbed the bag. They drove to Bulawayo in a Honda Fit, making off with USD 41 846 and 438 grams of gold”, said the NPAZ

The NPAZ said: “Oliver Mahlangu, one of the accomplices was arrested in a different robbery case in Bulawayo and implicated the accused persons resulting in their arrest.”

Of the stolen property, nothing was recovered and they were remanded in custody to May 9.