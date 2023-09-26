SMEs seek land for Industrial parks

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

BULAWAYO small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have appealed to the Government to consider availing industrial land for the construction of SMEs industrial parks in a bid to provide decent workspace.

Bulawayo Chamber of SMEs vice chairperson Ms Sithabile Bhebhe said this during a breakfast engagement hosted by the newly appointed Minister of Industry and Commerce Dr Sithembiso Nyoni last week in Bulawayo.

The meeting brought together representatives from different business and industry associations.

Ms Bhebhe said SMEs main concern is the safety of their members in the workplace highlighting that some of their members have lost wares and capital due to fire outbreaks and theft.

“The SMEs sector is requesting that in all central government and local government planning there should be consideration for industrial land to construct SME industrial parks that will serve as decent workspace for micro, small and medium enterprises,” she said.

She said despite the huge strides that the sector has made, SMEs are still faced with a number of challenges which need continued intervention by the Government and other partners.

Recently, more than 200 SMEs lost their wares at Mutize Flea Market where goods worth thousands of dollars were razed by fire.

Due to this and other related incidents, Ms Bhebhe said there is a need to engage in a drive to educate SMEs on safety in the workplace and the importance of insuring their wares, as stakeholders are still trying to find permanent solutions to these disasters.

She added that SMEs are still facing challenges in accessing funding for machinery and equipment, which has hindered their production capacity hence reducing their ability to export.

The ministry responsible for the SMEs in partnership with different stakeholders including local authorities and developmental partners continues to work towards the provision of a decent work space.

This has seen the refurbishment of the SMEs Centre in Bulawayo in 2021 and also currently at Nkulumane, a fruits and vegetable market is at an advanced stage of completion.

Under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which guides the country’s development between 2021 to 2025, unlocking the potential of SMEs is one of the critical steps towards fostering inclusive economic transformation as well as innovation.

Small to medium enterprises (SMEs) play a crucial role in the economic growth of African countries, contributing to income generation and job creation. However, limited access to finance remains one of the major obstacles hindering SMEs’ growth and development.

Ms Bhebhe noted that SMEs are continuously being capacitated through various training programmes funded under the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development.

“SMEs have also benefited a lot from programmes such as business management training and workspace development. Furthermore, our membership is immensely benefiting from market development initiatives which have seen SMEs being supported to participate at local regional and international expos and exhibitions,” said Ms Bhebhe.

"On our part we continue to encourage our members to formalise their businesses so that they can contribute to the building of our nation towards our Vision 2030 aspirations."