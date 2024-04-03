Smith, Nicholson brace for Africa Champs

Ellina Mhlanga, Senior Sports Reporter

UPCOMING triathlete Callum Smith is hoping for an improved performance when he takes part at the Africa Triathlon Championships this month in Hurghada, Egypt.

Smith, together with Rohnan Nicholson represented the country at the African Games recently in Ghana.

Their participation at the Games was mainly for developmental purposes being the youngest in the elite men.

The 15-year-olds joined Andie Kuipers and Lorna Doorman, who competed in the women’s category.

Smith said his participation at the African Games has given him more to look forward to in triathlon and presented him with a platform to prepare for the championships.

“Ghana I must say, it was an atmosphere that I had never experienced before. It was amazing, how everyone was there and the experience it has really given me a lot towards triathlon in terms of going there and doing the race and the vibe.

“And, preparing for Egypt, I have already been there before (last year) and I feel like I can do really well this year.

“I already have the experience on what it is going to be like. How the course is like and I think this Ghana race has given me a good experience towards this Africa Championships race in Egypt,” Smith.

The Africa Championships are due to take place from April 19 to 21.

Smith finished seventh at the previous edition in the Under-15 Boys Youth Super Sprint.

He then won a silver medal in the duathlon event.

“I really do predict that I could reach the podium when I go to this Africa Championships. I have a good chance of hopefully coming first, second or third. But I do predict I am going to have a very good race, much better than last year,” said Smith.

Just like at the previous edition, Nicholson will also be part of the team travelling to Egypt.

Nicholson won two bronze medals in triathlon and duathlon respectively last year, and now shifts his focus to the championships.

He took some time to share his experience at the African Games.

“It was a hard race but the team was there to help practice, organise. Everyone was so kind…The fact just to embrace, just to go over the finish line and just to say that I have been there and I have done it, that’s what kept me going.

“There are also going to be some big guys there, and I have swum with big guys, I have run with some of the big guys in Ghana. So hopefully it gave me some experience for Egypt.

“It’s getting hard but I think it’s going good. I just hope to do good.”

Zimbabwe is set to field four athletes including Kuipers and Doorman.