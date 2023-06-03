Smoking chokes fertility

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu – [email protected]

IN a world filled with warnings about the dangers of smoking, it seems that one crucial aspect often goes unnoticed: its impact on fertility, particularly in men. While liver infections and respiratory issues are widely acknowledged consequences, the effect on reproductive health remains largely disregarded.

Clinical studies have unequivocally proven that smoking can wreak havoc on sperm count, sperm DNA, and sperm motility and concentration. Let’s dive into the fascinating world of reproductive biology to understand the profound implications.

Sperm concentration refers to the density of sperm within the semen. A normal sperm concentration is around 15 million sperm per millilitre of semen, with a range of 40 million sperm per millilitre considered ideal for conception. Shockingly, smoking alone accounts for more than a 20 percent reduction in sperm count, falling well below the optimal level.

But it doesn’t end there. Damaged or fragmented sperm DNA can lead to a myriad of problems, including difficulties with fertilisation, impaired embryo development, reduced implantation rates, and increased miscarriage risks. In essence, smoking makes conception and successful pregnancies less likely. Other factors, such as air pollution, poor diet, smoking, and excessive drinking, have also been implicated in DNA fragmentation.

And let’s not forget sperm motility, the efficiency of sperm movement. Recent studies have shown that smoking is associated with a 16,6 percent decrease in total motile sperm. In fact, smokers experience a 5,25 percent decline in sperm motility compared to their non-smoking counterparts. These statistics paint a vivid picture of the detrimental effects of smoking on male fertility.

In a bold move to raise awareness about the far-reaching consequences of smoking, Zimbabwe joined the global community in celebrating World No Smoking Day on Wednesday. It was an opportune moment for the public to acknowledge the profound impact of smoking on fertility.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an astonishing one in four tobacco farmers, including women and children involved in crop cultivation, suffer from nicotine poisoning. The organisation further highlights that farmers may absorb the equivalent of 50 cigarettes per day through their skin alone. The Union for International Cancer Control soberly informs us that tobacco products claim the lives of over eight million people worldwide each year.

Moreover, studies have estimated that smokers are approximately twice as likely to experience infertility compared to non-smokers. This shocking statistic should make anyone contemplating starting or continuing the habit think twice.

Health experts strongly advise individuals attempting to conceive to seriously consider quitting smoking, as it can lead to the recovery of sperm health within six months of cessation. This advice is echoed by renowned medical practitioner Professor Solwayo Ngwenya, who emphasises that smoking has a profound impact on male fertility.

“Smoking diminishes sperm count in men and tobacco users are more likely to experience infertility.

Smoking has a very bad effect on sperm count and affects the ability for sperm to swim and can damage the DNA inside the sperm. Those who are in the reproductive years should consider quitting as smoking is also deadly as it has long term effects on the respiratory system,” said Ngwenya.

While men like Talent Sibanda are finally recognising the risks associated with smoking and contemplating quitting for the sake of future generations, it is essential for society to shed light on the lesser-known consequences of this deadly habit. Sibanda, realising the impact on his ability to carry on his family name, vows to quit smoking to safeguard the future of his family.

“I have been smoking since I was in high school but have since resolved to stop as I wish to have a family of my own one day. The journey won’t be easy I know, but rather I try to put the name of my family at risk, the clan name should not die because I love smoking.”

On a global scale, WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, points out the alarming discrepancy between the devastating health consequences of tobacco and the financial support governments provide to tobacco farms.

“By choosing to grow food instead of tobacco, we prioritise health, preserve ecosystems, and strengthen food security for all. More than 300 million people globally are faced with acute food insecurity. Meanwhile, more than 3 million hectares of land across more than 120 countries are being used to grow deadly tobacco, even in countries where people are starving,” he said.

“The new WHO report, ‘Grow food, not tobacco,’ highlights the ills of tobacco growing and the benefits of switching to more sustainable food crops for farmers, communities, economies, the environment, and the world at large. The report also exposes the tobacco industry for trapping farmers in a vicious cycle of debt, propagating tobacco growing by exaggerating its economic benefits and lobbying through farming front groups.”