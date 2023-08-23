Smooth voting process in Gwanda South

Nqobile Bhebhe in Gwanda South

VOTING is progressing peaceful in Gwanda South constituency with scores of prospective voters trickling in at various polling stations.

A Chronicle news crew observed that in virtually all polling stations visited by 1pm, female voters outnumbered males counterparts.

Outgoing Gwanda South legislator and Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Cde Abednigo Ncube, was one of the first voters at Buvuma Primary school.

He waited patiently in the queue for his turn to cast his vote and expressed satisfaction on the voting process.

“The process went smoothly and I voted for my preferred three candidates. I won’t tell you who they are,” he said.

However, there was a comic incident at the polling station after an elderly woman, Idah Mahlong, wept after realising she had placed her ballots at wrong boxes.

This was despite being initially briefed on the procedure by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) officials.

“I have wasted my time coming her to vote. I am certain my votes will now be counted as spoilt ballots,” she told a polling officer.

Thuli institute polling station presiding officer, Mr Timothy Chikanga said the voting started at 7am with all materials were delivered on time.

Several people were redirected to other polling stations as they turned up in wrong stations. Meanwhile, the Chronicle news crew has not seen a single contingent of international observers.