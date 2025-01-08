Smuggling crackdown: Police fire warning shots to disperse looters

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A NEAR-RIOT broke out at Dulivhadzimu Bus Terminus in Beitbridge yesterday when a mob looted goods from a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) truck.

The truck was being used to transport smuggled goods seized from intercity buses earlier that afternoon.

Security agents were forced to fire two warning shots to disperse the looters and a crowd that had begun blocking the main road leading to the bus terminus.

The chaos erupted after a joint anti-smuggling task force seized goods worth thousands of dollars. The goods had allegedly been smuggled through illegal crossing points along the Limpopo River and loaded onto buses.

The Government has intensified efforts to combat smuggling along the border with South Africa, where significant revenue losses have been reported due to syndicates.

“We are not taking our foot off the pedal as the police. We had to fire two warning shots to disperse a riotous crowd at Dulivhadzimu Bus Terminus after some unruly elements looted goods from the ZIMRA truck and blocked the road,” said Acting Police Officer Commanding Beitbridge, Superintendent Philisani Ndebele.

“Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident. However, we are pursuing the suspects based on the information we have gathered. We also appeal to members of the public to share any valuable information that may lead to the swift arrest of these suspects.”

Superintendent Ndebele noted that the Government is losing significant import revenue to smuggling syndicates and urged the public to comply with customs laws when importing or exporting goods.

He said security agents and other stakeholders are firmly enforcing the law to apprehend those involved in smuggling.

The national anti-smuggling task force, spearheaded by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, ZIMRA, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), and the Consumer Protection Commission, has been seizing goods worth millions of dollars in import duties during operations between Beitbridge and Harare.

The crackdown aims to curb the influx of illicit goods into local markets. Recent operations have led to the interception of numerous intercity buses loaded with suspected smuggled goods.

According to security officials, smugglers avoid border posts, instead using illegal crossing points along the border flanks. The smuggled goods are then loaded onto intercity buses or cargo trucks in Beitbridge and transported to various destinations across Zimbabwe.

To enhance surveillance, authorities have deployed advanced security systems, including drone technology. Since January, the introduction of drones and fast cargo scanners has enabled ZIMRA to intercept more individuals attempting to smuggle goods.

The crackdown has intensified in smuggling hotspots, with plans to deploy additional drones and scanners to other entry points, such as Forbes and Chirundu.

During a recent visit to Beitbridge by the Public Accounts Committee, ZIMRA’s Commissioner for Customs and Excise, Mr Batsirai Chadzingwa, revealed that all 16 State warehouses at the border were overflowing with detained goods.

Mr Chadzingwa explained that most goods are detained for falling under restricted categories, such as meat and lithium. Goods can be held for 60 to 90 days under the Customs and Excise Act.

Various methods, including rummage sales and destruction, are employed to clear the warehouses.

“In cases of appropriation, the beneficiaries include Government departments, hospitals, and social welfare organisations,” added Mr Chadzingwa.

This intensified crackdown is designed to protect local businesses, ensure compliance with customs laws, and send a strong message against smuggling activities.

