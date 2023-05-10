Snake bite Nkayi girl receives artificial limb

Mkhululi Ncube, Online Reporter

After seven years of crawling, the 16-year-old Nkayi girl, Nomabutho Ncube, who had her right leg amputated after a snake bite, is now walking after Leonard Cheshire Disability Zimbabwe gave her an artificial limb.

Nomabutho travelled to Harare over the weekend to fit her prosthetic limb after Leonard Cheshire Disability Zimbabwe took measurements during the just-ended ZITF. She has completed physiotherapy and the prosthetic limb now has a shoe.

Nomabutho is expected to arrive in Bulawayo this evening enroute to her rural home in Nkayi, where she will continue with her school studies. She is a form 2 pupil at Tsheli Secondary School in Nkayi.

Leonard Cheshire Disability Zimbabwe posted on their Twitter page saying: “Nomabutho is an impressive first-time user of her below knee/transtibial prosthetic leg.”

Nomabutho was bitten by a snake, suspected to be a puff adder when she was in grade four, at night while she was on her way to receive a sports kit which had been sent from Bulawayo.

Nomabutho was with her grandmother and some neighbours when disaster struck.

The incident changed her life as Nomabutho had to be amputated at Gweru. Since then Nomabutho was sometimes forced to crawl to school if she did not receive crutches, from a neighbour.

