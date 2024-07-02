Sneaky rapist who sodomised minor jailed

Diana Baloyi Moyo,[email protected]

A 21 YEAR-OLD man was sentenced to 15 years by a Gweru Magistrate on rape charges.

The accused is alleged to have forced entry through a window to the bedroom of a minor, raped her twice and threatened to beat her up if she ever told anyone about the incident.The complainant was brave enough to confide in a friend and the matter came to light leading to the arrest of the accused.

In a statement the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said ‘ Some time between the 1 May and the 24th May 2024 the 12 year old complainant was at home alone when the accused sneaked into her bedroom through the door which was not locked. The accused found the complainant sleeping, he uncovered her and lay beside her before covering her mouth with a cloth. He removed the complainant’s clothes and raped her. The accused person also had anal sexual intercourse with the complainant. He threatened to assault the complainant if she told anyone of the offence. The matter came to light on the 25th of May 2024 when the complainant confided in her friend about the offence. The complainant’s friend told their teacher about the offence and a police report was made leading to the arrest of the accused person.’

The accused person was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment(NPAZ).