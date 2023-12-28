‘Snooker token’ killer arrested with stolen gun

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

POLICE have arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly shot dead a 21-year-old Filabusi man on Christmas Day following a rift over missing snooker tokens.

Takeknowledge Mthombeni (39) was playing snooker with Wilson Malunga (21) at a nightclub in Filabusi and Malunga raised concerns that one of his tokens was missing.

Following an argument, Mthombeni is said to have left in a huff to his Toyota Fun Cargo where he took a pistol and shot Malunga in the head, before disappearing.

In a statement on Thursday, police said they have arrested Mthombeni, who has been linked to an armed robbery.

“Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police message on X platform on December 26 2023 in which Wilson Malunga (21) was shot dead by suspect, Takeknowledge Mthombeni (39) while playing snooker in Filabusi on December 25 2023 at around 0130AM. The police have arrested the suspect at Mabhuru Business Centre, Neta, Mberengwa. The firearm used in the commission of the crime has been recovered,” read the police statement.

He said added to the murder charge, Mthombeni is now facing another charge of armed robbery in relation to a case which occurred in Mberengwa on December 23 2023 where the firearm used to kill Wilson Malunga was stolen.

