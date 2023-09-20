Snowy honours late mom through live DVD recording

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Talented gospel performer Siphosenkosi ‘Snowy’ Ncube has dedicated his upcoming live DVD recording to his late mother, Simangele Sibanda, who died last year in July, and is prepared to send her roses in the afterlife.

The event is set for 14 October as from 4:30pm at the Word of Life Auditorium.

Snowy told Chronicle Showbiz that the project is an appreciation to how her mother moulded her to be the man he is today.

“As a recording artiste, I believe it’s high time for me to release something new, but this project is to honour my late mom. She taught me the Christian walk, and her encouragement was that I should not forget who God is in my life.

“Mostly, the songs reflect who God is in my life and a way of encouraging others who feel like giving up. We are in the season of revival as the body of Christ. Hence, the need to remind each on the coming of Jesus Christ,” said Snowy.

He said he is eyeing to fill up the auditorium and called on fans to come in numbers.

“The event is supposed to be a one man show. If there are acts to be added, maybe one or two as we are still finishing up some logistics.

“Basically, I’m working on recording the DVD, and by December, we should be able to release at least one song from the project which will have ten songs,” said Snowy.

This is Snowy’s second live recording after Sagila which was recorded in 2019.

@mthabisi_mthire