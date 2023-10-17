Snowy leaves audience wanting more

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

WORD of Life auditorium was filled with an atmosphere of praise and worship on Saturday night as renowned gospel artiste Snowy held his highly anticipated live DVD recording.

With over 700 people, the event, which saw an enthusiastic audience on their feet throughout the night, was a testament to Snowy’s popularity and the impact he had on his fans.

Snowy, known for his unmatched energy and heartfelt lyrics, took the stage with an electrifying energy that immediately captivated the audience.

Backed by a talented band and a choir that harmonised flawlessly, the artiste set the tone for an unforgettable night of praise and worship.

The church sanctuary was transformed into a haven of spiritual awakening as Snowy’s powerful vocals reverberated through the hall.

As the night progressed, the energy in the room intensified, with the audience rising to their feet, hands raised in adoration, and voices lifted in unison. The atmosphere was electric, as if the very presence of God had descended upon the venue.

Snowy’s live DVD recording was not just a concert, it was a spiritual experience that touched the hearts and souls of everyone present.

Word of Life auditorium, known for its vibrant worship services, proved to be the perfect venue for Snowy’s live DVD recording. The church’s acoustics enhanced the artiste’s performance, allowing every note and word to resonate deeply within the hearts of those in attendance.

As the night unfolded, attendees were given the opportunity to share their stories of how they first discovered Snowy and the profound impact he has had on their lives. Many spoke of Snowy’s good heart and the kindness he has shown to his fans over the years.

As the concert drew to a close, the crowd erupted into chants of “Snowy! Snowy!” a testament to the overwhelming enthusiasm and appreciation for Snowy’s performance. The audience’s demand for an encore was a clear indication of the impact Snowy had made on their lives that evening.

In an interview after the event, Snowy expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and the opportunity to share his music with a live audience.

“I am out of words about Saturday’s event. I was truly honoured to see Bulawayo turning up in their numbers. I didn’t have any supporting acts, it was just a one man show but it turned out to be so amazing. I really saw the hand of the lord and l am just getting testimonies from different people with one of them telling me that they came in on Saturday to praise the Lord not knowing what would happen after.

“He said there was a lot going on his mind but as soon as I started singing he felt a huge burden being lifted off. I really thank the Lord for that because that was one of my prayers that whosoever is coming in let them not just come out the same,” said Snowy.

The live DVD recording of Snowy’s performance is expected to be released in the coming months. Fans and gospel music enthusiasts eagerly await the release, hoping to relive the powerful experience and share it with others.