Snowy pins hope on clinching BAA gong

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

GOSPEL musician Snowy is pinning his hopes on winning his first award at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA).

Snowy is nominated in the Outstanding Gospel Artiste/Act category and will face off competition from Vusa Mangena, Everton Mlalazi and Pastor Barak.

Snowy said he has his eyes glued on the gong and hopes to clinch it after missing it last year.

“This is the second time I have been nominated for the same award. I feel so honoured, and I’m truly humbled by this recognition. Trust me, there are many artistes or groups that qualify for the nomination, but I believe that it’s my season and time to shine.

“I believe that I have what it takes to win the award, looking at the strides I took this year in my music journey. The fact that I was nominated, it means I have what it takes to win the award,” said Snowy.

– @mthabisi_mthire