Snowy ready for solo live DVD recording

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

GOSPEL artist, Snowy, says he is ready to rock Bulawayo when he records a live DVD at Word of Life Auditorium on Saturday at 4:30pm.

The singer, known for his powerful voice as a member of the Harvest House Music Choir, will be launching his project on his own, a move he says is to see if he is a force to be reckoned with.

The initiative is also dedicated to his late mother, Simangele Sibanda, who died last July, and he plans to send her roses in the afterlife with it.

“We are keeping it as a solo act as a way of being able to see how much of a capacity do l have. I believe that will also help me to know how my brand is rated. I believe it will also act as a leeway on plans going forward on where l should perfect and what good l have that l should ride on,” said Snowy.

This is Snowy’s second live recording after Sagila which was recorded in 2019.

@mthabisi_mthire