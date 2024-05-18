Soaring words and deep connections: Sonkomose stellar perfomance at SoCreative summit

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

LAST week, Bulawayo’s multi-lingual poetess and storyteller, Sonkomose (born Lyndah Talent Sibanda), didn’t just make up the numbers at the “SoCreative Summit” held at Victoria Yards in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Her vocal talent took centre stage, captivating audiences with poetic interludes that even earned praise from the British Council’s Director of Arts, Skinder Hundal.

In reviewing her pieces, Hundal heaped praise on Sonkomose, highlighting the impact of her work.

“Sonkomose’s accompanying performance was a key highlight at the SoCreative Summit. It captured the hearts and attention of everyone in the room.

“Her style and presence had an energy and clarity extraordinaire. The expression and lyricism delivered a spirited dimension beyond all expectations.

“The symbiosis between the keynote and poet seamless, both parties ascending and inspiring one another for a new wisdom in a world in desperate need of empathy, care and compassion,” said Hundal.

To Hundal, “Sonkomose petite in stature was infinite in presence styled and fashioned in vibrant colours and a delivery hitting deep emotions of solidarity. She made us feel all as one.”

Beyond the performance itself, the summit provided Sonkomose with a valuable opportunity to network and exchange ideas with leading figures in the arts sector.

“I was excited to see all of the people involved in arts. It allowed me to network with them and learn more about the trade. I was also very inspired by the creativity in that place, from performances to fashion, it was electrifying. The theme ‘Emergence’ came to light when I got there and for sure, I could tell that the new had been born,” said Sonkomose.

Sonkomose also connected with a range of other African creatives, including her fellow countryman, filmmaker Gilmore T who was showcasing his fashion documentary, I Wear My Culture ZW.

Among the others she met were South African author Odwa Bungu, Soviet Union-born but South Africa-based Monika Bielskyte, and Nigerian artist Joshua Alabi.

As a storyteller, Sonkomose enjoyed the Virtual Reality (VR) experience citing, “how technology has made storytelling more fun and real as I was taken to another place I’ve never been to before. The future of storytelling is bright.”

Sonkomose adds her name to a growing list of prominent Zimbabweans who have graced prestigious cultural conferences, following in the footsteps of gatherings like Meet Luminous and Ngoma Nehosho led by Walter Wanyanya.

The SoCreative Summit, a groundbreaking event initiated by the British Council and organised by Arterial Network South Africa, serves as a beacon of inspiration and collaboration for creative entrepreneurs and innovators across Africa.

Focused on “Emergence” as its theme, the Summit explored the birth of fresh work, businesses, and ideas, reflecting the dynamic growth and evolving identity of Africa’s creative landscape. — Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu