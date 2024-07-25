Sobukhazi at national netball finals

Shingai Dhlamini, [email protected]

SOBUKHAZI High School will be representing Bulawayo in this year’s edition of the Netball Stella Tea national finals which begin today and end tomorrow.

Mutare Girls High is the host school for this year’s segment, the tournament is sponsored annually by Tanganda Tea Company and is hosted under National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash).

The defending champions are Filchrist from Mashonaland Central, who won a trophy and US$ 5,000 last year beating Sobukazi in the final match.Twelve schools from the country’s 10 provinces will be taking part in the tournament.

Sobukhazi played well in the race to reach the nationals.In the quarter-finals, Sobukazi beat Sikhulile 25-2, in the semi-finals won 30-4 against Mpopoma and in the final they beat Tennyson 22-12 to win the Bulawayo Province title.

They are in Mutare among other provincial champions. Marvelous Mbambo, the sports director at Sobukhazi said that the girls have been preparing for the competition and are confident of doing well.

“As Sobukazi we are ready for the tournament and the girls are eager to go and showcase their talent in netball, I also hope that the girls will learn a lot from this tournament,” said Mbambo.

Sobukhazi coach Chrispen Ndlovu said that he is happy they qualified and believes the girls are ready for the tournament.

“The girls are prepared for the tournament and are ready to take on their opponents and we are hopeful they bring the cup home,” said Ndlovu.