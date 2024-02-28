Soccer fixtures postponement riles fans

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

THE sudden postponement of the Castle Lager Premiership League (PSL) has been received with mixed emotions by the fans, with some saying they have been let down as they had already prepared to watch their teams.

Fans constitute an important part of the game’s stakeholders.

PSL announced this week that the 2024 fixtures programme, which was scheduled to commence on Saturday, has been deferred by a week.

PSL said the league fixtures will commence on March 9 and this was necessitated by the need to ensure that they had safe, secure and adequate venues to host matches.

The First Instance Board has been in the last week touring and inspecting stadia in readiness for 2024.

The league had its traditional curtain-raiser, the Castle Challenge Cup last weekend, which saw defending league champions

Ngezi Platinum Stars get the better of Chibuku Super Cup holders Dynamos with a 2-0 scoreline in a match that was played at Baobab Stadium.

Alas, with the local football family members already pulling their sleeves for the royal rumble PSL appetising Week One fixtures, the powers dampened the spirits of fans.

Popular Bulawayo football follower, MacCloud Moyo, who is widely regarded as Chicken Inn’s number-one fan, says he cannot wait for the start of the new season.

“While PSL knows why the fixtures were shelved to another date, I cannot wait for March 9. We are coming from a long festive season in which we celebrated Ngezi Platinum Stars’ success in the previous season. We are longing for the start of the 2024 season. I can’t wait to see my team (Chicken Inn) play against Caps United in the first week of the season. It’s a game that we are looking forward to win,” said Moyo.

One of Highlanders fans, Chunkie Dube, said while the delay in the start of the season is meant for PSL to put their house in order, it is disheartening to have the fixtures moved to a later date.

“Of course as fans, we have our own reservations of the decision by PSL. We had prepared and we had geared up to throng the stadium in our numbers. In actual fact, we applaud PSL for having fixtured Highlanders and Dynamos as the first match. This is one game that we have all anticipated to watch in the league. Now that the start of the league has been delayed by a week, we have to be patient hoping that both teams will give us a blockbuster,” said Dube.

Another Bosso fanatic Catherine Mkhwananzi reckoned, while they wanted to finish their first leg business against Dynamos this weekend, she saw the postponement as an advantage to the black and white army.

“It is a blessing in disguise that our beloved Bosso will now play a week later against Dynamos. We have a relatively new side after parting ways with a number of players. PSL needs time to provide adequate things including stadia that have functioning toilets. It’s more time to prepare for us and our first week opponents Dynamos as we are expecting a very good season opener.

It’s a game that can set the tone for us as Bosso, Dynamos, Caps United and the rest of the PSL teams,” said Mkhwananzi.

An ardent Dynamos supporter based in Bulawayo Donald Wadawu said they respect the decision made by PSL to shelve the matches.

“I believe the decision was good for the game. As fans, there is a need to appreciate the efforts all the principals of the game are making, as fans let’s do our part and support our teams in the PSL in a responsible manner. Let’s say no to violence and tolerate each other,” said Wadawu.

Hwange Supporters leader Lisitu Ndlovu said: “As the Chipangano Supporters Chapter, we feel that the extension was good for us, as it automatically gives more time to our coaches to read much into the new squad. While we would have loved to have the matches played this weekend, having them a week later is welcome as we seek to have a more competitive side.”

The postponement of the games came days after PSL chairman Farai Jere disclosed that Highlanders and Dynamos were deliberately fixtured to face each other on Week One of the season.

His utterances drew the ire of fans who are disappointed with that fixtures are done that way.

It is a rare development that has attracted the interest of many, all waiting for a potentially nail-biting encounter.

History has it that the two antagonists have never met in a season's opener hence the excitement that had been brewed.