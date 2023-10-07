Soccer is sport, not war! Indaba hears women’s voices on soccer violence, Stakeholders call for stiffer penalties for offenders

Innocent Kurira , [email protected]

A football match should transcend being merely an event; it should be an immersive experience for the passionate fans who pay to witness it. After all, football isn’t just a sport; it’s often referred to as the beautiful game, a source of joy and entertainment, not a battleground. Football has a unique power to bring people of all ages, genders and backgrounds together to witness the most unpredictable drama and action unfold on the hallowed pitch.

This experience can encompass moments of sheer beauty, moments of glory, and, yes, moments of disappointment or heartbreak. But amid all of this, one thing should never be allowed to tarnish the game – violence or acts of hooliganism. Sadly, over the years, local football has been marred by incidents of violence, particularly in high-stake clashes like the showdown between Highlanders and Dynamos.

The most recent instalment of this fixture, played at Barbourfields Stadium, ended in just 38 minutes due to crowd trouble, sparking running battles between fans from both sides and the police. This unfortunate event painted a bleak picture of the local league. In response, Zimpapers, through Sunday News, yesterday organised an Indaba in the city focused on the theme “Tackling Football Violence to Ensure Social Cohesion.”

The unique gathering featured notable speakers, including Zifa Normalisation Committee member Sikhumbuzo Ndebele, PSL CEO Kenny Ndebele, Fungai Mpfeka from Women’s football and Highlanders vice-chairman Fiso Siziba, all addressing the issue of violence in local football.

Among the attendees were passionate football fans from various teams, journalists, administrators, Barbourfields Stadium residents and the police.

The meeting addressed a wide range of topics, delving into the root causes of football violence, the business aspect of football, event management and the responsibilities of various stakeholders. It also featured insightful perspectives, including the experiences and testimonies of football fans and the unique viewpoint of women on football violence.

Some of the resolutions from this gathering included a call for stricter penalties including the possibility of enacting laws to impose harsh consequences on individuals involved in acts of hooliganism within stadiums. Additionally, the suggestion of banning repeat offenders gained traction.

Participants also stressed the importance of timely opening of exit gates to prevent fans from causing damage as they exit the stadium. It was noted that transparency in dealing with referees’ mistakes, public education on incitement of violence (which can sometimes be fuelled by players and coaches), and responsible media coverage were all essential aspects in addressing the problem.Kenny Ndebele, speaking after the meeting, said the resolutions would be taken further, highlighting the commitment of football stakeholders to ensure a safer and more enjoyable environment for fans and players alike. This collaborative effort signifies a crucial step toward reinvigorating the spirit of unity, passion and sportsmanship in Zimbabwean football.

“We are grateful to Zimpapers for coming up with this idea. We should talk about these issues as we try to come up with solutions to the problem of violence. Today’s resolutions will be taken to the board and I am very confident they will assist in mapping the way forward,” said Ndebele.

Sikhumbuzo Ndebele also gave the Indaba a thumbs up.

“It’s a wonderful initiative. I must admit that when we heard about it, we were not very convinced that we should send someone for this programme. There were however talks already in the Zifa and SRC corridors on the need to come up with programmes to help tackle the issue of violence,” said Ndebele.

Mpfeka also commended the people who organised the important meeting to address violence at football matches.

“I would like to commend those who came up with the idea to conduct this Indaba on the violence which we see in our local game. We are saying the stadium should be a safe environment for women and children. Football should be a family sport not war. Programmes such as this one are therefore important as they can help educate the public on making sure a stadium is a safe place,” said Mpfeka.

Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) provincial coordinator Sam Dzvimbu said: “What was more touching for us as the sports commission was that this event has been organised by the media.

“From the presentations, this will have a positive change in perspective. We hope to take this to our constituencies and follow this up with roadshows to educate the public on the need to desist from violence.”

@innocentskizoe