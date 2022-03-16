Social contracts for coal mine displaced villagers

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

AT least 400 jobs will be created in Binga under the first phase of the new Monaf Investments coal mining project once operations start.

The colliery project will see 39 households being relocated to a new site about 5 kilometres from the mine site and the investor has started the process of building the houses before the affected villagers are displaced.

The 39 households are in Siamulamfu, Ncheme 1, Siabutale, Zuka, and Sinakoma villages and have signed social contracts with the company which has committed to building new houses for them while making sure that services such as water are readily available.

The affected villagers chose a piece of land about 5km away from the mine site so that they remain within range and benefit from mining activities, especially employment.

Monaf Investments was granted a coal mining concession by Government and consultations with traditional leaders in the area have been held as preparations to start mining activities continue.

The mine will be located in Muchesu area in Binga’s ward 12 under Chief Sinakoma.

Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo said development is knocking on Binga’s doors.

“The company will build nice houses including a kitchen hut for each affected household and some materials such as bricks are already on site.

This is development being brought by the Second Republic and an important milestone to us as a province because jobs are being created.

“This will widen revenue base and source of income, and also grow the district and provincial gross domestic product,” said Minister Moyo.

He said the opening of the coal mine in Binga also widens sources of coal in the country and the development assures the nation of enough supplies especially for industrial use.

Most of the coal supplies in the country come from coal mines in Hwange district, Chiredzi and Sengwa in Gokwe.

Minister Moyo commended the working relationship between Monaf Investments and Government.

“The company has so far been working well with Government as they consult at every step of their activities.

They have presented the model houses and we are happy as a province,” he said.

The project by Monaf Investments will be the first real big industry in Binga which in all its history had no commercial industry besides fishing which is mostly done at a small-scale.

The tourism sector has also not been at its best because of limited tourism arrivals in the district.

The colliery to be developed in Muchesu has an estimated 2,5 billion metric tonnes of coal anticipated to last 25 years.