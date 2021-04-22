Social isolation plagues Byo’s old people’s homes

Judge Jarachara, Chronicle Reporter

FOR the past 10 years or so their lives at Entembeni Old People’s Home in Bulawayo have been boredom and loneliness in an enclosed environment that resembles prison life.

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, the institutionalised senior citizens lived in solitude and isolation with nothing to look forward to.

Following the enforcement of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations, these elderly persons’ situation has worsened as relatives and friends are no longer allowed to visit them.

When SPA, a charity organisation whose patron is Mr Zenzo Nsimbi held a workshop for these senior citizens plagued by confinement and toxic boredom, they could not hide their excitement at coming out of the institution after a long time. Some said they thought such a day would never come until their death. The senior citizens said their loneliness and social isolation were taking a toll on their lives.

SPA, which was founded by Zimbabweans in the diaspora, takes care of the elderly and children with disabilities. The organisation is planning to adopt Entembeni Old People’s Home to be one of its beneficiaries. On Monday, SPA took the senior citizens from Entembeni to ZITF grounds where they were taught lessons on how to deal with common ailments associated with ageing.

The elderly persons beamed with joy as they shared reflective conversations in a refreshing outdoor environment.

Ms Percy Moyo (85) who has been resident at Entembeni for the past five years, said it has been a dream to step out of the old people’s home.

Ms Moyo said for the past five years she had been yearning for a day to enjoy outdoor life.

“For me, getting out of Entembeni and having a taste of fresh air outside the institution has always been my dream. In fact, having spent five years confined in this institution, I never thought such an opportunity would come,” she said.

She thanked SPA for pledging to assist their institution with medical supplies.

Another inmate who only identified himself as Mr Sibanda (81) lamented his long stay at Entembeni and the horrors of food shortages which characterised his days at the home.

“The supposed home to us turned out to be more of a concentration camp than a home. Thinking of going out was more like expecting milk from a bull. Today I am the happiest man in this world. The food we are eating here is what we wish to be eating daily not in terms of specialty but in terms of quantity, we wish to have enough food,” he said.

Yesterday, at Jairos Jiri training centre Mr Njabulo Khumalo (31) also lamented staying in institutions doing nothing, saying it causes idleness and hopelessness.

“Yes, we are cared for at the home but as human beings we wish to go out to mix and mingle with the world outside. Sitting here, knowing the same people and doing the same things makes us feel useless.

Just think of others who are not at a busy centre like ours, what are they doing? How are they surviving?” he said.

The acting chief executive officer for Ingutsheni Central Hospital Dr Nemache Mawere said people at these institutions end up giving up on life.

“These places become their homes and staying long in these places results in self-denial, hopelessness and helplessness. Emotional distress is also another challenge these people face. These people practically give up on their lives,” said Dr Mawere.

Another psychologist Jacqueline Nkomo said the situation affects both orphanages and old people’s homes.

“Institutionalisation gives people a sense of less importance and unwantedness. It makes these people feel like they are a burden and being caged brings boredom and depression which may see them ending up developing mental health challenges”.

“The idea, although aimed at caring, must be spiced up with activities such as outings, exposure to physical activities, lessons among other activities which helps them to develop both socially and physically.”

Entembeni Old people’s home board chairperson Mr Newman Sibanda said his board will ensure that Entembeni is transformed into a proper institution that meets international standards.

“The new board I lead is determined to see to it that the home is transformed to suit world class standards. These people are our fathers and our mothers besides, we are all growing old and some of us might end up there. We must work hard to improve the quality of life of the elderly,” said Mr Sibanda. — @jdgjarachara.