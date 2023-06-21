Sofa Silahlane hit-maker Nkosazana Daughter Gwanda-bound… as Phoenix Tshisanyama undergoes renovations

Mthabisi Tshuma in Gwanda

MASSIVE stage renovations are currently underway at leisure spot, Phoenix Tshisanyama in Gwanda town as preparations gather momentum to host South African music superstar Nkosazana Daughter.

This will be the songstress’ maiden appearance in the gold mining town which for the past year, has been the leading host of South African acts as a small town.

The show will be held next month with Nkosazana Daughter set to share the stage with Zagoe Radge, Zhezhingtonz, MC Gibbons and Kay_Kid UMfanomsotho.

Chronicle Showbiz observed on Wednesday that the venue is undergoing stage renovations as the proprietor moves to ensure that VVIP patrons are given service in line with their money.

One of the organisers of the event, Dee Nosh said they continue to bring quality entertainment to the heart of Matabeleland South province.

“We have done well in the past by bringing Lady Du and Toss in previous gigs. Now, we’re bringing Nkosazana Daughter who is on another level and is releasing hit after hit.

“Gwanda people are so excited about the gig and tickets are selling like hotcakes. We urge people to get their tickets on time as this is going to be big,” said Dee Nosh. – @mthabisi_mthire