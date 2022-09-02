Solar plant lights up rural Tsholotsho

Gogo Inet Ndlovu and Olli Ndlovu express their joy at having an electric stove in their home

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

It is solar energy in almost every home in Bemba area, Tsholotsho and this has completely transformed the people’s lives.

Tsholotsho which over the years had earned the tag, komnyama ubambile (backward area) has completely changed as villagers now have television sets, fridges and stoves among other appliances in their homes, thanks to the establishment of a 60-kilowatt solar plant by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

REA in the past used to prioritise connecting power to schools, health care facilities, chiefs’ homes among other public institutions but now the focus is on ordinary people’s homes.

All homes including those that just have pole and dagga huts are being connected to electricity and this development has transformed lives.

Solar power has also resulted in the provision of clean water and the villagers are saying the electrification of homes, schools, clinics and other institutions will see the district retaining teachers thereby addressing the problem of poor pass rates.

A Chronicle news crew on Tuesday visited Zamazama Village in Bemba area where villagers were all smiles as they narrated how the solar project has transformed their lives

Mrs Inet Ndlovu (72) said to her, it remains like a dream.

“Babesithi eTsholotsho kukomnyama ubambile but khathesi sokusekukhanyeni (they were saying Tsholotsho is backward but we are now developed as we now have electricity just like in urban areas. We have electricity here in Zamazama Village. We now have stoves, refrigerators, we are no longer using candles, torches or paraffin lights as was the case in the past,” said Mrs Ndlovu.

The old woman who was in the company of her family members including the area’s village head Mr Peter Ndlovu, took the news crew through how the electrification of the village had changed their lives.

The news crew was shown a two-plate stove which after being used is disconnected put in a cardboard box and kept in the bedroom.

Mr Ndlovu said the electrification of the homes is a major development in the area that has improved the people’s welfare.

He said even their livestock will also benefit through improved access to water.

“This village has 28 homesteads and all of the homesteads have been connected to electricity. We are really happy about this development. We never thought such a thing could happen in our community,” he said.

Mr Ndlovu said the community’s borehole pump uses solar and they now have tap water.

Another villager, Ms Tholakele Sibanda (30) said villagers contributed money to have their homes connected to power.

She said they use a prepaid system to buy the power.

“I’m no longer sure the exact month when we got the electricity connections but we all paid for the connections. Some paid R6 000 while others paid US$600 and those who paid in local currency paid $30 000. I mostly use the electricity for lighting, charging my cellphone and playing radio. So in a month I spend about R80 on power,” she said.

Mrs Lina Ndlovu said the electricity had greatly improved their livelihoods as they were now easily accessing most of their requirements such as water.

“We are very excited by the solar project because it has improved access to water. In the past we used to fetch water from boreholes but now we are just opening taps to get water for domestic use and watering our animals. We are in the process of establishing a community nutritional garden because we now have adequate water,” said Mrs Ndlovu.

Another villager Ms Sifiso Ndlovu said they were hoping that with access to electricity the community will retain teachers.

Teachers shun schools without electricity and easy access to water.

“We believe now that our schools have been electrified and teachers have tap water, the district will retain teachers and improve the pass rates,” said Ms Ndlovu.

Tsholotsho Rural Development Council chairperson Cde Esau Siwela said the electrification of Bemba was major development milestone fo the district.

“This is confirmation of the developments in the district that are transforming people’s lives. Most homesteads have been electrified as well as schools, clinics and other public facilities,” said Cde Siwela.

He said it was his hope that Chief Tategulu’s homestead, which is about 20km from the solar plant would also be connected.

Cde Siwela commended Government for providing resources to fund development projects in Tsholotsho such as the electrification of homes and public institutions.

“There are so many things that the Government is doing to improve people’s lives in the district.

The San community is among communities that are benefiting from the many Government programmes as Government has declared that no place and no community will be left behind,” said Cde Siwela.

He said Tsholotsho is hoping that President Mnangagwa will find time to visit the district to witness the development that is taking place as a result of his people centred policies.

President Mnangagwa in his Heroes Day message, said Government will bring development to previously marginalised areas such as Tsholotsho and Binga under the plan that no place and no community will be left behind.