Solar project to transform Gwanda water, sewer treatment plants

Stakeholders follow proceedings during an investment proposal presentation on solar energy by Mapinda Investment Private Limited at the Gwanda Municipality. Inset: Mr Cabangani Mangena

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

A businessman born in Gwanda District has engaged the Municipality of Gwanda to install a solar-powered system at the town’s sewer and water treatment plants, a development that will finally resolve the water challenges that have plagued the town for years.

Mr Cabangani Mangena, who runs Mapinda Investment Private Limited, aims to install 650kW of solar energy to power the town’s water reticulation system and 750kW for the sewer reticulation system.

The municipality relies on electricity to run its water and sewer treatment plants and power cuts have often disrupted the water supply.

During a presentation on the solar energy project at the Gwanda Municipality on Tuesday, Mr Leonard Vundla, the project co-ordinator, explained that the South Africa-based company had approached the municipality with a proposal to solarise the water and sewer treatment plants.

“We are looking forward to installing 650kW of solar energy for the water reticulation system and 750kW for the sewer reticulation system.

“The town has been grappling with issues in its water and sewer reticulation system, and we have proposed this solution to the municipality to address these challenges.

“We have conducted a feasibility study to identify the necessary scope of work. Once our proposal is approved, we hope to start the project in the coming months.

“The first phase, which involves water reticulation, will take about two months, after which we will move on to powering the sewer reticulation system,” he said.

In an interview, Mr Mangena said that as a businessman from Gwanda, he felt it was prudent to develop his hometown. He emphasised that providing a reliable power source is a key driver of development. Mr Mangena aims to extend the solar energy project to business premises, institutions and houses.

“My main business area is transport but that doesn’t stop me from developing other sectors where there is a significant gap. I have decided to invest in alternative energy supply in Gwanda.

“This project will first ensure that there is energy for the town’s water and sewer treatment plants. From there, I want to extend this alternative energy source to business premises and houses. It’s important that we, as diasporans, remember home and make efforts to develop our home areas.

“We need to develop our areas and turn them into smart cities and towns by incorporating modern technology,” he said.

Gwanda Mayor, Alderman Thulani Moyo said the solarisation of the town’s water and sewer treatment plants will improve service delivery. He noted that solar energy will reduce the council’s electricity bill.

Alderman Moyo said the investment proposal from Mapinda Investment Private Limited will be sent to the relevant authorities for approval.

“As Gwanda, we haven’t been spared from the national problem of load shedding, which has affected our water supply and sewer reticulation. As a municipality, we have been planning and budgeting on how we can solarise our water and treatment plants.

“The call by His Excellency President Mnangagwa, ‘A Call to Action — No to Service Delivery,’ has taught us that we shouldn’t compromise on service delivery, with water provision being one of the key services. Our wish is to pump water non-stop, and we are glad that there is an investor proposing to solarise our water and treatment plants.

“We are paying about US$30 000 to Zesa for water and sewer reticulation a month,” he said.

Alderman Moyo added that having a reliable water and power supply in the town will help attract investors. — @DubeMatutu