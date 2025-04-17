Solarisation of schools critical for driving STEM – Minister Moyo

In his remarks before introducing the guest of honour at the Children’s Party, President Mnangagwa, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Torerai Moyo said that the solarisation of all schools is critical to drive STEM.

He said that the availability of power at all schools will enable connectivity in line with the country’s digitalisation drive under the National Development Strategy and Vision 2030.

He introduces President Mnangagwa to deliver his keynote address.