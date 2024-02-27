Soldier arrested for illegal possession of a live pangolin.

Prince Ngwenya, Online Reporter

A MEMBER of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has been arrested and is facing charges of possessing a live pangolin.

Shugar Mumpande (43) appeared at Hwange Magistrates’ Court, facing charges of violating the Parks and Wildlife Act for the unlawful possession of a live pangolin, which is an endangered species and falls under the category of specially protected animals.

He is remanded in custody to 7 March.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said Mumpande was arrested while looking for a buyer of a pangolin at Gurambira Shopping Centre in Hwange.

“Police detectives received information that Mumpande was in possession of a live pangolin and was looking for a buyer at Gurambira Shopping Centre, Hwange. Police detectives divided themselves into two groups and the first group approached him pretending to be potential buyers. Mumpande and his accomplices who are still at large were keen to show their potential buyers the contents of a white sack they were carrying.

“They showed the police a white pangolin which was inside the sack. The back up police team then descended upon the accused and his accomplices. The two accomplices managed to escape. Mumpande was subsequently arrested after failing to produce a licence permitting him to possess the pangolin,” reads the statement.