Solusi University celebrates 28th Graduation Ceremony, ‘Inspiring 203 Graduates to Elevate Minds and Impact Generations’

Amos Mpofu and Mbulelo Mpofu , Chronicle Writers

SOLUSI University’s 28th graduation ceremony held yesterday was a jubilant occasion, which saw 203 students being awarded degrees.

The ceremony which was themed “Elevating Minds; Inspiring Generations,” saw Dr Felix Njini, Director of Education at the Zimbabwe Central Union Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, deliver a compelling address as the guest of honour.

Dr Njini stepped in for the First Lady, Dr Auxilia Mnangagwa, who was unable to attend the event.

His words resonated with the graduates as he was urging them to fortify their minds and continue the pursuit of knowledge with a sense of purpose and dedication.

“I challenge you class of 2024 to do great things as you go out into the world. The more you get educated, the more you discover your ignorance. Keep seeking, keep learning, for the sake of posterity,” he said.

He reflected on the theme of the event and its importance in shaping future generations saying “it is essential that we elevate our minds. You cannot inspire generations if your mind settles for mediocrity. I believe that true inspiration comes from a mind that is infused with the wisdom and strength of Jesus Christ. You need a spiritual foundation to soar to greater heights of excellence,” he said.

Dr Njini reminded the graduates of the unique position they now held as alumni of Solusi University, a Christian institution with a proud heritage.

“You are the chosen ones. Graduating from Solusi University is not a small achievement. You have been equipped with knowledge and values that will help you find your purpose and make a meaningful impact in the world. Remember, the battle to manage this knowledge requires strength and purpose. You are not just professionals; you are witnesses to the values of Christ,” he said.

The ceremony also highlighted the significant role of Solusi University in the global Adventist mission. A large proportion of the graduates were theology students, underscoring the institution’s ongoing commitment to training future servants of God.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of Solusi University, Professor Khumbulani Mpofu, reflected on the university’s global impact and ambitious future.

“Solusi University is truly the mother of all mission institutions in Africa. Our vision is to continue embracing the Education 5.0 framework, which will help transform and revitalise the institution in the years to come,” he said.

Professor Mpofu outlined several strategic initiatives aimed at ensuring the University’s continued growth and development. Among the goals, were the establishment of a campus hospital, the introduction of an engineering workshop, the creation of a Faculty of Law, and the implementation of a smart campus initiative. Additionally, Professor Mpofu highlighted the revitalisation of farming projects on campus as part of the institution’s broader commitment to sustainable development.

He took the opportunity to appeal to the global Adventist community for financial support to make the vision a success, suggesting that if each of the approximately one million Adventists worldwide contributed just one dollar, the goal would be easily met.

The graduation ceremony was a lively and festive occasion, with proud parents and family filling the Beit Hall at Solusi to support their loved ones.

The chancellor of Solusi University, Dr Sikhumbuzo Ndlovu, urged the graduates to not only excel in their professional fields but also to represent the institution by embodying the Christian values they had been taught.

“Go out into the world and testify not only of your academic prowess but also of the Christ-like values instilled in you during your time here. Let the world see that Solusi University graduates are committed to making a difference, not just in their careers but in their communities,” he said.