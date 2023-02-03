Solusi University embarks on countrywide student mobile recruitment

Prof Tsvara, Dean of Faculty of Education at Solusi University and his team attend to prospective students in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

SOLUSI University has embarked on a countrywide mobile student recruitment exercise to boost the numbers in terms of enrolment.

After suffering setbacks as a result of Covid-19 which disrupted learning, the Seventh Day Adventist Church-run tertiary institution is keen on mobilising students for all faculties, both at its main campus outside Bulawayo and satellite campuses in Victoria Falls, Harare and Mutare.

A team from the institution is in Victoria Falls for a three-day recruitment exercise that started on Thursday.

They pitched a mobile tent in front of OK Supermarket where prospective students are visiting to enquire about courses.

Dean of the Faculty of Education, Humanities, Agriculture, Science and Health Professions Professor Peter Tsvara who is leading the team said the response is good.

“We are here on a recruitment drive for Solusi University for the March 2023 intake. We are here to cover all the programmes that we offer at the Faculties of Education, Business Administration and Theology,” said Prof Tsvara.

The Victoria Falls campus is housed at the Mkhosana Adventist Secondary School.

Prof Tsvara said Solusi University programmes are now competitive and accredited by the Zimbabwe Council of Higher Education (Zimche).

“This is the first time for us to do outdoor mobile recruitment in Victoria Falls, which we started on Thursday and the response has been very good. Today is the second day and tomorrow is a Sabbath, we will do the recruitment,” he said.

Prof Tsvara said on Sunday, they take a break and resume on Monday in Harare.