Solusi University lecturer dies in head-on highway accident

Midlands Bureau

TWO people died while two others were injured when a Honda fit vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a Mercedes Benz just after the tollgate along the Gweru-Kwekwe Highway on Monday afternoon.

One of the deceased, Christine Dhlamini was a senior lecturer with Solusi University while the other casualty was her cousin, Mrs Tracy Mangena

They were on their way to Kwekwe District Hospital as a family where they intended to visit a relative who is admitted to the hospital.

The other two injured are admitted at a private hospital in Gweru.

Midlands’s provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the accident.

He said the driver of the Mercedes Benz encroached onto the oncoming traffic lane after the car locked its steering.

“Cloud Mararike a man aged 46 years of Shurugwi was driving a Mercedes Benz towards Gweru when his car locked the steering and encroached into the oncoming lane resulting in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit. Two from the Honda Fit died on the spot,” he said.