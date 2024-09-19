Solusi University Mourns Loss of Beloved Lecturer Dr. Christine Dlamini

Amos Mpofu

The Solusi University community and Seventh-day Adventist Church are grieving the loss of Dr. Christine Dlamini, Chairperson of Education, Arts, and Humanities.

She died in a car accident on the Gweru-Kwekwe Highway, along with her cousin, Mrs. Tracy Mangena.

Dr. Dlamini’s passing has sent shockwaves through the community, as she was an essential figure at Solusi.

This loss follows the passing of two other senior lecturers within five months.

Fellow lecturer Dr. Thembinkosi Sibanda described Dr. Dlamini’s passing as a “deep cut,” leaving many feeling lost and motherless.

“Did she leave any unfinished business? Was she done with all? Did she fulfill the purpose for her life? If you ask me, I will give a big NO. As we speak, there is a lot of work in progress on her desk as the department chair. When she left, she told us that she would be back early this week. She was involved in many committees that still have a lot of unfinished business as we rebuild Solusi,” said Dr. Sibanda.

“Today, there is a team that is supposed to go out on business, and she was meant to be part of that team; without her, they will be incomplete (kodwa sebeyahamba bengaphelelanga). There are master’s students she was supervising in their thesis writing, and she served as the chairperson for New Dawn Solusi. She supported many children and grandchildren, and the list goes on.”

Dr. Sibanda entrusted everything to God’s hands.

“However, if you direct these questions to God, He will gladly answer YES; it is well with my soul, which is why I allowed this. God’s ways are His own, not ours, and we will never fully understand Him. What we do know is that He cares and is in control. He is our Redeemer and still lives. Even so, come Lord Jesus,” she said.

The late Dr. Dhlamini’s son, Mr. Dumisa Dlamini, announced that her mother’s burial is scheduled for Sunday at the Solusi University cemetery.

Reflecting on her profile, Mr. Dlamini noted that his mother had over thirty years of experience in teaching, setting, and marking at both high school and university levels.

Dr. Dlamini was also a mentor for the University of Pretoria teachers and served as an external examiner for theses at Rhodes University, South Africa. With seventeen years of experience in teaching, setting, and marking at the high school level and fifteen years at the university level, she also acted as an external examiner for teacher training colleges in Zimbabwe.