Solusi University to exhume 14 unknown graves for farm expansion

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Reporter

SOLUSI UNIVERSITY, a Seventh-day Adventist institution, has announced plans to exhume 14 unidentified graves located at Solusi Farm to make way for the expansion of arable land.

In a public notice, the university stressed the urgency of the matter, describing it as a “rescue case,” and assured that the exhumation process would be carried out with respect and in full compliance with legal and ethical standards.

“In accordance with the Cemeteries Act 5:04 read together with the National Museums and Monuments Act 25:11 notice is hereby given that Solusi University intends to exhume 14 unknown graves from Solusi Farm 18km from Solusi University Campus in Bulilima Ward 19 to pave way for expansion of farm arable land,” the institution said.

“Whereas the exhumation will be carried out in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations, and with utmost respect and dignity for the deceased, the situation is a rescue case as the works are urgent,” the notice further reads.