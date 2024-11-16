Solusi University’s pastoral dedication shines light on righteous integrity in financial dealings

Amos Mpofu , [email protected]

THE Pastoral Dedication Ceremony that took place last weekend at the Solusi University campus was a significant event for graduating pastors, as well as an important forum for discussing financial integrity, personal faithfulness, and the spiritual responsibilities that come with ministry.

A distinguished speaker at the ceremony was Dr Shepherd Fungura, the Group CEO of ZB Financial Holdings. In his address, Dr Fungura emphasised the importance of financial discipline in gospel ministry, cautioning pastors about the dangers of greed and unethical financial practices. He urged them to prioritise financial accountability and to uphold the integrity of their ministries.

“As stewards of God’s resources, financial accountability is vital to uphold the integrity of the ministry,” said Dr Fungura.

“It’s essential to seek transparent, ethical means of generating income that honours God and does not compromise the mission. Let us prioritise righteousness in all financial dealings to further His Kingdom faithfully.”

Dr Fungura underlined the importance of prioritising ethical conduct and Christian values above the generation of wealth, urging pastors to be vigilant stewards who resist corruption and financial crimes. His words could not have been more timely, considering the growing financial pressures that churches and ministers are facing.

Furthermore, the guest of honour, Dr Daniel Chuunga, president of the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church’s Woodlands Conference in Zambia, also stressed the importance of integrity.

During his sermon, he urged young ministers to prioritise faithfulness in all aspects of life, especially in their service to God and the communities they are called to serve.

“Solusi University is conducting the induction ceremony for its pastors who are about to graduate. I, therefore, implore these young ministers to be faithful. I encourage you to be faithful to God and to the church, to the communities that you are going to serve,” said Dr Chuunga.

“Set the bar higher in the matter of faithfulness. You need to be loving and kind to other people. One thing, which is missing in the world, which is crippling organisations, taking down businesses, and killing trust, is the issue of lack of faithfulness,” he added.

Dr Chuunga delivered a moving speech about the importance of faithfulness, emphasising that a lack of trust and integrity is at the root of many of the world’s social and economic challenges.

He urged the pastors to lead by example, modelling faithfulness in their ministry, families, and interactions with others to restore trust in society.

The ceremony was further enhanced by the soul-stirring music of the Original Hallelujah Revival Chorus, a spirited gospel group from Harare whose performance filled the air with joy and reverence.

During the ceremony, the graduating pastors were charged with their responsibilities and expectations by senior pastors. Pastor Kudzai Carlos Chikumbirike received the charge on behalf of his fellow graduates.

Solusi Vice-Chancellor, Professor Khumbulani Mpofu, addressed the congregation, stressing the university’s vision of revival, recapitalisation, and rebuilding. He expressed the university’s commitment to providing holistic education that prepares students not only for professional success but also for service to the Kingdom of God.

Professor Nkosiyabo Zvandasara, the Dean of Theology, presided over the pinning ceremony, where the graduating pastors were formally recognised with certificates and pins symbolising their readiness for pastoral ministry. He emphasised that this ceremony was not just a formality but a sacred moment for reflection and spiritual renewal.

“This dedication spiritually charges the students, urging them to seek God’s guidance as they embark on this solemn work,” he said. “It also equips them professionally to confidently take their place among other professionals, prepared for the challenges they will face in the field of ministry.”

Dr Clifford Sibanda, the Head of the Faculty of Theology and Chaplaincy at Solusi University, also shared his expectations for the graduates.

He pointed out the importance of the new pastors becoming ambassadors of the university and advocates for moral reform in society.

“The world is filled with challenges — divorce, disease, and depression — and these pastors are expected to be merchants of hope in such a broken world. They must be advocates for moral reform, challenging society to retrace its steps to the divine blueprint and rebuke immorality, dishonesty, and corruption,” Dr Sibanda said.

The university is gearing up for its 28th graduation ceremony tomorrow, marking another chapter in its ongoing mission to provide holistic and transformative education.