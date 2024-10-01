Sombre mood as Grade One pupil laid to rest at Luveve Cemetery

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

THE late Grade One pupil, Sakhile Thandeka Sibanda, who died last Wednesday after falling into a 35-metre community well in Pelandaba West suburb has been described by her teachers as an intelligent learner who came out top of her class last term and had a bright future ahead.

She was buried at Luveve Cemetery yesterday. The seven-year-old died after stepping on an improvised plastic lid that covered a community well used by residents amid a prolonged water-shedding regime introduced by the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) as a result of dwindling water levels in the city’s supply dams.

She was a Grade One pupil at Magwegwe Primary School.

“Last term, Sakhile was top of her class and we expected her to do very well this term as well. As teachers, we spend a lot of time with the children and we could tell by the way that she loved school that she had a bright future ahead.

“The school sends its condolences to the Sibanda family. Losing such a young and intelligent child is so painful,” said one of the teachers who only identified herself as Mrs Ndlovu.

Family, friends, neighbours and community members came out in their numbers to bid farewell to a young life that was cut short in the tragic incident.

Sakhile was headed home to Pumula South suburb, a walking distance from her mother’s vending stall situated at the Pelandaba West shops, when she fell into the deep community well.

The girl’s body was retrieved from the well by the Bulawayo Fire Brigade who were called to the scene by a resident moments after the little girl fell into the well.

There are several wells in Pelandaba West and Pumula South suburbs that were dug by the previous plot owners who were farmers before the land was bought by the Bulawayo City Council for housing development.

The late girl’s uncle, Mr Stephen Ncube, implored the city council to either fill up the wells with stones and sand or erect security fences around them to avoid future incidents like the one that claimed the life of his young niece.

“How many children must parents lose before the city council makes a bold decision concerning these community wells that have turned into death traps?” asked Mr Ncube.

“We know that the wells are an important source of water for residents but the city council must erect security fences around them to keep our children safe. Sakhile would not have fallen into that well if there was a fence around it,” said Mr Ncube.

A family spokesman, Mr Jealous Sibanda said they were still coming to terms with the loss of a young girl who excelled in school and was the pride and joy of her mother, Mrs Shamiso Nkiwane and father Mr Mduduzi Sibanda.

“Her parents are devastated. It’s painful for parents to bury their child and we are distraught as a family,” said Mr Sibanda.

Ward 18 Councillor, Felix Takunda Madzana, said several wells were dug by previous land owners and the well that the little Sakhile fell into had been covered by an improvised black plastic lid.

“Pelandaba and part of Pumula South were built on land that belonged to individuals that had plots in the area and most of them were into livestock farming hence the many wells for watering their animals,” said Clr Madzana.

He said because of water shortages, residents are now fetching water from these wells, one of which claimed the life of a young girl.