Some affected by Joburg fire refuse to report to shelters

The Chronicle

JOHANNESBURG – The survivors of yesterday’s blaze in the Joburg CBD are reluctant to leave the site.

They say they fear being deported back to their home countries should they be placed in shelters.

The death toll has risen to 76 after two more victims died in hospital.

Two victims from the deadly fire at the hijacked building in Johannesburg have succumbed to their injuries in hospital, raising the death toll to 76.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla confirmed the rise in fatalities at the end of his visit to survivors at Helen Joseph Hospital.

  • eNCA

