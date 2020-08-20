Something big is brewing!! ZTN to launch ZB’s surprise product with star-studded gig

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

ZB BANK in partnership with Nyaradzo Group, Cell Insurance, Cimas and Capital Homes will be launching a “surprise” product through an online show on Friday evening.

The event which has been coined “Something Big is Brewing” will feature an array of artistes, Jah Prayzah, Tammy Moyo, Janet Manyowa, Takura, Tocky Vibes, Allanah and Poptain who are set to bring a mixed genre affair on the virtual space.

The event will be streamed live on leading television network, Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) and ZB social media pages from 6pm.

With the artistes who are from different fields currently doing well on local radio charts through their latest works, a thrilling moment is expected to be aroused on the virtual show.

ZTN head of marketing, Kenny Zihumo saidall was in place for the launch.

“There’s something big that the corporate world wants to launch and in that light, they are going to be bringing quality entertainment from dancehall to gospel. In light of the current environment where we are all grappling with Covid-19, we couldn’t wait for normalcy to give the market this exciting offer.

“The line-up was chosen based on what covers the different segments of the market,” said Zihumo.



He said virtual audiences are set to receive a number of prizes through their participation. – @mthabisi_mthire