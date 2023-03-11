Somizi and Mohale were never married

Somizi withdraws ‘divorce’ and pays Mohale’s legal fees as it turns out they were never married

Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung have finally closed the chapter on their lengthy legal battle as lawyers reveal their marriage was non-existent.

Llegal documents show the Idols SA judge has withdrawn his divorce summons against Mohale.

“The plaintiff hereby withdraws the action instituted against the [defendant] and tenders the defendant’s taxed and/or agreed part and costs,” reads the document.

This after Mohale, in his plea, denied entering into a “valid customary [marriage] on September 28 2019”.

In August 2021 Somizi said he wanted his “divorce” finalised fairly and reasonably amid abuse claims by Mohale in a “recorded interview” with the producer of Living the Dream with Somizi.

He said he had handed the matter over to his lawyers.

Later Somizi sent a summons for divorce to Mohale, noting that regarding the division of their joint estate, they were married in community property under customary law.

Somizi’s legal representatives said they obtained expert opinion clarifying the existence of the marriage that revealed “not all customs were complied with”, meaning despite the two celebrating a public wedding, they were never married in the eyes of the law.

Therefore, Somizi, having instituted divorce proceedings, has to pay Mohale’s legal fees, a common practice.

Speaking on the abuse allegations, Mohale’s legal representative, Mabu Marweshe, said there were other legal avenues that could be explored.

“This is the end of the road in terms of the divorce as it’s considered they were never married. We are aware of actions that can be taken which include the alleged assaults, and we are also considering whether there is a possible case of defamation in respect of the allegations that were publicly made that our client is the one who issued the summons and wanted half of Somizi’s assets, which painted him as a gold digger.”

Somizi’s legal representatives said their client continued to deny the allegations.

“We know about the abuse allegations, but our client has denied all along and still denies,” they said. – TimesLIVE