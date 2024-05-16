Son jailed for assaulting mother with log

Online Reporter

In a drunken stupor, an Inyathi man beat his mother up using a log accusing her of favouratism and for the assault he has been sentenced to a year in prison.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Nkanyiso Ncube (24) from Inyathi was arraigned before the Inyathi Magistrates’ Court facing physical abuse charges.

“On the 24th day of April 2024 at around 1500 hours, the complainant returned home from church, she found her son (the accused person), who was drunk at home with his friends. An argument ensued after the accused person accused his mother of favouring his sisters. He became enraged when his mother told him to leave if he was unhappy, and threw a log at her and missed. The complainant ran, but the accused person pursued her and threw the log again, striking her leg and causing an injury,” said the NPAZ.

Ncube, the NPAZ said, was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment of which three months were suspended for five years.

“A Further 9 months was suspended on condition that he completes 315 hours of community service. The National prosecuting authority of Zimbabwe encourages members of the public to desist from violence and resolve their disputes amicably or seek third party mediation,” said the NPAZ.