Son stabs step-father to death for chucking him out of home

Midlands Bureau Chief

A teenage boy from Charandura area in Chirumhanzu district in the Midlands province allegedly stabbed to death his step-father after he was chucked out of their family home.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the death of Vinord Hotera (45).

He said Hotera allegedly died on the spot after he was stabbed on the chest with a knife by his step son Aken Nyathi (18).

“The matter occurred on February 19 at about 8:30 PM in Charandura area under Chief Hama. It is said the misunderstanding arose when Hotera chased away his step son saying he no longer wanted to stay with him,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said Nyathi allegedly went away and returned that same night and stabbed Hotera on the chest with a knife.

“Hotera’s body is at St Theresa Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem and the suspect is on the run,” said Insp Mahoko.

In another incident, Insp Mahoko said on February 13 at about 10PM the now deceased Tatenda Mutengwa (20) was allegedly drinking beer at Magaraushe Business Centre in Hertfordshire suburb in Gweru.

He said Mutengwa allegedly picked a fight with five other patrons who teamed up and struck him with stones and logs until he fell down.

“Mutengwa was rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he was further transferred to Mpilo Hospital, Bulawayo for treatment. His condition deteriorated and he subsequently died on Saturday,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said the police are on the hunt for one of the suspects Tafadzwa Siyapa (22) of Worcestershire farm in Gweru who is at large.

“The other four suspects are in police custody assisting with investigations,” said Insp Mahoko.

In yet another murder case, he said David Mbira (26) of Chief Gwesela, Zhombe was drinking allegedly beer at Navata Business Centre, Zhombe on Saturday.

Insp Mahoko said at about 11PM he allegedly left the business centre in the company of Nyasha Murehwa (19) of Kunata village under Chief Gwesela.

“On the way Murehwa stabbed Mbira in the stomach and ran away. He was rushed to Kadoma hospital for medical attention.

“Police appeal to members of the public with information that may lead to the arrest of the three suspects in all the cases to contact any nearest police station. Once again, we urge people to always respect the sanctity of human life and resolve disputes peacefully,” said Insp Mahoko.