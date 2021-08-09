Songs of Lozikeyi music production heads to studio

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Songs of Lozikeyi, a music production that was a hit at this year’s Bulawayo Arts Festival is now being produced professionally in the studio.

The production was a collaborative effort between highly-rated artistes from Bulawayo. Its performance, that was endorsed by President Mnangagwa and senior Government officials, stole the show at the annual festival with the artistes encouraged to record the production.

An initiative of Nhimbe Trust, Songs of Lozikeyi celebrates the power of Queen Lozikeyi Dlodlo who was the senior wife of the great King Lobengula and later Queen Regent of the Ndebele people. Guided by the writings of acclaimed Bulawayo historian Pathisa Nyathi in Lozikeyi Dlodlo: Queen of the Ndebele and other research, the production was written by Nomashawekazi Damasane aka Lady Tshawe and Thabani H Moyo, conceptualised and directed by Prince Joel Phiri while Josh Nyapimbi who is the executive director of Nhimbe Trust was the executive producer.

The album is set to have six tracks, Story, Halala Lozikeyi, Mbungazeni, Asambeni, Sizopika and Queen Lozikeyi. It will involve part of the original cast and others namely — lead singers Thandy Dhlana and Nomathamsanqa “Nkwali” Mkwananzi; poets Sithandazile Dube and Thandokuhle Sibanda; Prince Joel Nyoni (guitar); Obey Mudiwa (drums); Paul Maseko (bass); Mthabisi Moyo (guitar); Gomez Dube (percussion); Vuyile Qongo (saxophone) and Laura Ngwenya on backing vocals.

The album is being produced by engineer Erustus Nleya of Loud Records and Prince Joel Nyoni.

Josh Nyapimbi, who is excited to be back in the studio after three years, said they believe the Songs of Queen Lozikeyi studio production will relive the memory of the much-celebrated Ndebele woman.

“It feels great to get back into the studio for Nhimbe Trust’s second music studio recording after Blood Tongue The Musical (2017). This time, we’re recording the Songs of Queen Lozikeyi and working with some of Bulawayo’s finest musicians.

“We believe the music will carve a niche for itself on the world stage, both live and digitally,” said Nyapimbi.

Chairman of the Queen Lozikeyi Trust, Sihlangu Dlodlo said: “As the Lozikeyi Trust, we believe that this is the time to celebrate the Queen as a national icon and heroine and use her name to motivate young women, especially from the disadvantaged sectors of our society to stand up and be counted.

“We want to draw some inspiration and motivation from who Queen Lozikeyi was because she stood up when the king had disappeared and took leadership and pushed people to achieve something. We expect our young people, especially young women to stand up and be counted and not to be intimidated by circumstances.”

Dlodlo said the artistes’ selection was very special because Thandy Dhlana and Noma Nkwali are some of the best voices in the city.

Said Nkwali who composed Halala Lozikeyi, a song that wowed those who watched the Bulawayo Arts Festival opening ceremony: “It’s such a great honour to be part of the Songs of Lozikeyi production. When writing the song Halala Lozikeyi two years ago, I had to consult the elderly to learn more about Queen Lozikeyi. I spoke to Khumalo who’s also from the royal family and he told me a lot about our Queen; she was a very powerful woman and an inspiration to us today.

“I’ve learnt so much already from when we started working on the production. I’m now looking forward to getting into the recording studio, trying out new things and working with different artistes from my city. I’m also very grateful to the Nhimbe Trust for this opportunity,” she said.

Thandy Dhlana said: “I’m so humbled to be one of those chosen to be part of this initiative. It’s indeed an honour. Music is my passion, drive, and vehicle to reach out to people. It’s a pivotal platform where I can table critical, controversial and unspoken issues as well as teach and share knowledge with communities to empower them.

“The creative process was an interesting journey in which I learned a lot and rediscovered myself. It opened my eyes to the power that women hold as well as their responsibility in protecting their families, communities, and the nation. We should all know about this”.

The original cast at Baf brought together 21 artistes of the city, directed by Prince Joel Nyoni of the band Ngoma Ingoma; with fellow musicians Paul Maseko (bass), Raymond Takawira (guitar), Caleb Mujere (drums); lead vocalists Thandy Dhlana and Nomankwali

“Nkwali” Mkhwananzi, supported by singers Thandeka Moyo, Zanele Manhenga, Duduzile Sibanda of the famed women’s acapella group Nobuntu; poets Thandokuhle Sibanda, Sithandazile Dube; choreographers Makula Moyo and Gomez Dube, and dancers of the Iluba Lemvelo traditional dance group — Lethisiwe Mafu, Muchaneta Dube, Rejoice Chauke, Senzeni Dube, Samkeliso Bhebhe; and Alice Gurure, Dorcas Ngwenya and Cheryl Mabaya of Iyasa. — @mthabisi_mthire.