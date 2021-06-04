Songs of Lozikeyi performance charms ED

Bongani Ndlovu/Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporters

Songstresses Thandi Dhlana, Nkwali and poet Sithandazile Dube yesterday charmed President Mnangagwa with their performance titled, Songs of Lozikeyi.

During their performance yesterday afternoon at the Bulawayo Arts Festival (Baf) High Level Cultural Governance Conference that was held at the Large City Hall, the women sang songs which celebrated the Ndebele Queen’s life and legacy. So good was their performance that they got the President to do his popular “ED dance” at Nkwali’s request.

The collaborative performance that was filled with music, poetry and dance was outstanding, earning the ladies a stamp of approval from the President.

The act which was undeniably the highlight of the conference sealed the deal that Bulawayo is indeed the country’s cultural hub. Other than Dhlana, Nkwali and Sithandazile, Songs of Lozikeyi was a collaborative effort between artistes from Iyasa, Nobuntu, Iluba Lemvelo traditional dance group, poet Thandoe, drummer Caleb Mujere, guitarist Raymond Takawira, bassist Paul Maseko, Prince Joel Nyoni, Gomez Dube and Makula Moyo.

Commenting on the performance, a jovial and visibly impressed President Mnangagwa said: “I was so inspired by the young women who performed here. Mayor (Solomon) Mguni, you enjoy all these acts daily and you don’t invite the President?”

On their part, the performers said they felt honoured to have performed in front of the President and gotten him to dance. They said their act proved the power of women and collaborations.

Nkwali, who composed two of the tracks said: “I composed two of the songs that we performed at the Bulawayo Arts Festival conference, Halala Lozikeyi and Mbungazeni. It was a great honour to compose and perform these songs for our President and people.

“Now our people know who Lozikeyi is and that will help our history to grow.”

Dhlana said she was happy that they made the President smile.

“It was an honour to perform for the President. I’m humbled to have been chosen to be part of this great initiative. It was my first time to see him at a close range and I’m happy that we made him smile and dance,” said Dhlana.

Poet Sithandazile Dube said their act showed how powerful women are.

“It was an honour performing in front of the highest office in the country. It showed that women have always been powerful and builders of the homes and State from long back. Umuzi ngumama so laso isizwe ngomama. Lozikeyi was a powerful queen and as such, she needs to be honoured,” said Dube.

Songs of Lozikeyi musical director, Prince Joel Nyoni said: “It was a great honour to perform for the Head of State after so many rehearsals. The production was a long journey and we’re glad it all paid off as we put on a superb performance. All hail to the artistes and organisers for making this great.”

Entertainment at the conference was generally top-notch as Sotja Moyo and his group Black Umfolosi also delivered an outstanding performance and united the masses with their hit track, Unity. President Mnangagwa, Vice-President Chiwenga and other dignitaries joined in singing the song that resembles the various cultures in the country.

Said Sotja Moyo: “It was good and the reaction from the dignitaries who danced along us showed how massive the festival is.”