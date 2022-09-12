Songstress Ashleigh Love tired of fake promises

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

HEARTBREAK songstress, Ashleigh Love is fed up with fake promises in romantic relationships, and her latest offering, “Promises” tackles such issues.

After relocating to Harare for work, the Raining singer has continued her trend of love songs and wants her latest track to be a referral when someone gets heartbroken.

Ashleigh Love told Chronicle Showbiz that her new song is meant to be the go-to song when one is hurting.

“I sing a lot about heartbreaks because the love jungle is not a safe space anymore. A lot of people commit crimes of passion and suicide because of heartbreaks. A lot of people’s hopes are raised through fake promises.

“I want people to listen to my song when they get hurt in love and find solace in there. It should help you get through it. The idea was to create something that most people can relate to,” she said.

The song has enjoyed airplay and performed quite well on radio charts. Ashleigh Love said visuals for the song may drop by the end of the year.

“I hope by the end of the year, I would have released visuals for this song. This is because I’m still trying to find my feet in a new city and my art tends to suffer at times due to that,” she said. – @eMKlass_49