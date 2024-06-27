Songstress Luandra eager to make a breakthrough

Mthabisi Tshuma

In the local music scene, emerging songstress Luandra, born Luandra Dhliwayo, is on the tip of a breakthrough with multiple studio projects in the pipeline.

Luandra is known for her versatility across classical, pop, Afro-pop, and gospel genres, having already released three singles in her career.

Her soulful voice is sparking a revolution in the music industry, using her platform to advocate for social justice. With touching lyrics and captivating melodies, she is inspiring a new generation to take action and create change.

Having entered the industry in 2017, Luandra has collaborated with renowned musicians to hone her craft and navigate the industry landscape.

“I’ve always had a passion for music from a young age. Seeing musicians like the group ‘Malaika’ inspired me to envision myself on stage, mimicking their performances,” she recalls.

Luandra’s journey began with singing in school choirs and solo competitions, which heightened her awareness of her musical potential. She started recording as a featured artist in 2017 and released her debut single, “Khethile Khethile” in June 2022.

“My love for music has driven me to pursue it not just as a hobby but as a profession,” she affirms.

Reflecting on her projects, Luandra highlights collaborations such as “Ukuphi & Ngiz’tholele” with Agenda, featured in the ‘Love Session’ album in 2018, “Phenduka” with Ckhanda P in 2019, and “Icilongo” and “Dear Mama” with Ckhanda P on the ‘Break In’ album in 2020. More recently, she collaborated on “Do You Know” with Matthew Chishumba in 2023.

Her own singles include “Khethile Khethile”, “Ngimtholile” released in 2022, and her latest release “Ngiyesaba” which dropped last week under the Aus record label. Luandra is working on the music video for “Ngiyesaba” and plans to release an EP featuring six songs by the end of the year.

“My dream is to grow within the industry and use music as a medium to speak for the voiceless and express the emotions of those who cannot articulate their feelings,” she expressed passionately.

– @mthabisi_mthire