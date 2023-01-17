Songstress Tsepiso Phuthi ready for live performances

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

IN life, there sometimes come a time when one feels ready to explore their full potential. For rising Afro-fusion artiste Tsepiso Phuthi, that time is now.

After living in the shadows for a long time, Phuthi who hails from Bulawayo believes that she is ready for the big time and her newly-released song, “Ngihamba Nawe” is a testament to her hunger for success in the music sector.

The song released two weeks ago features South African award-winning producer Tnas Africa and as of yesterday, its visuals were nearing 40 000 views on YouTube.

For Phuthi, it has been a long time coming and she believes in an upward trajectory.

“For a long time, I’ve admired the music sector. I started off as a member of a dance ensemble called Isthende in high school back in the day when we were juniors to Iyasa. I then took a hiatus from the performing arts sector when I relocated to South Africa to concentrate on other things.

“In 2018, I recorded my first professional project and since then, I’ve been preparing for my spot in the music sector. I’m ready for live performances and bookings and will be working on new material with a lot of South African acts whom I’ll reveal soon,” said the South Africa-based songstress.

The multilingual singer who is a real estate agent is eyeing artistic success this year. She draws inspiration from Mpho Sebina and Nomcebo Zikode and is grateful to music composer and singer MJ Sings who composed her track “Themba Lami”. This was the song that scored her a collaboration with Tnas Africa.

Besides Ngihamba Nawe, Phuthi’s discography includes “Lerato” which features Shuza Drums, “Uthando Emoyeni” and “Themba Lami” which is still on rotation on Channel O and MTV. – @eMKlass_49