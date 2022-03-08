Songstress Yeye M out to promote Amapiano overseas

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

DALLAS-based songstress Vuyelwa Loyisiwe Magalela-Hlabangana aka Yeye M who is eager to see the Zimbabwean arts industry being appreciated worldwide has contributed by releasing her debut EP that is in the Amapiano genre.

The recently released EP titled Sila is available on a number of digital platforms and has tracks, Khumbula, Guest List, Umakhoti X, When I Saw You and Seasons.

Speaking from abroad, Yeye M said the EP is laced with love themes that should be generated across societies regardless of one’s background.

“The EP has a smooth Amapiano vibe that describes different journeys love can take you. It can be the love you have for where you came from, the love you feel when you first meet someone, the love you have to give yourself, and the good feeling you have when you’re in constant healthy love.

“Through the EP, I really want to claim my spot as an Amapiano princess of the North. This is my alter ego which I have invested in and ready to do my part in spreading the sound we all love across borders,” she said.

Yeye M said people should gear up for a lot of music from her.

“I plan to travel to Zimbabwe this year as I really want to connect with my fans and work with a lot of artistes for some upcoming projects. I’ve been singing since I was very young in church and I always knew I had the gift.” – @mthabisi_mthire