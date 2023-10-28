Songwriter, producer Mr Melody to launch single

Leonard Ncube

VICTORIA Falls songwriter and producer, Mr Melody (real name Tony Witness) will tonight launch a single at a classic night dinner at Irock Lodge.

The event coincides with Tony Witness’ birthday celebration as well as familiarisation of Irock Lodge and the guest list includes tourism executives, media, local artists who will perform at the event.

Mafia King, Andrea the Vocalist and other local artists, including Tony Witness, the Kiss hit maker, will lead the entertainment.

There will also be a red carpet photoshoot coupled with some romantic moments that are being kept under wraps until the evening.

Last year Tony Witness celebrated his birthday with the launch of his seven-track EP as he continues to make his presence felt in the music arena.

Tony Witness is a songwriter/composer, recording artiste and general manager for Danica Studios of Victoria Falls.

He is also a graphics director and designer under Tony Witness Visuals.

Tony Witness started his music career in 2018 and has worked on a number of tracks, some of them in collaboration with the likes of Shinsoman, Chuzhe Int of Zambia and Bizzy Manake of Kenya.

The multilingual artiste specialises in bongo flava (Tanzanian music) and Afro-pop/Afro-Niger. The EP, titled Emotional Love, was done in five languages; Shona, KiSwahili, Chewa, IsiNdebele, and English, with Kiss the cover song.

Tonight he launches the fourth track – Slowly – an emotional love song.

“This will be a classic night dinner event inclusive of Irock Lodge site familiarisation. I will be launching a single, it’s been playing on radio and now I want to promote it further. At the same time I am working with Irock Lodge and there will be a tour of the lodge to show guests the premises and rooms,” said Tony Witness.

